Priyanka Kaul June 27 2019, 5.21 pm June 27 2019, 5.21 pm

It’s the season of remixes and remakes of songs in Bollywood, apparently. Various old hits, that made us groove back in the time, have started being incorporated in the current trends. Be it Laila Main Laila in Raees (2017) or Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast in the movie Machine (2017), there’s a huge list to look up. The latest to be added in the list is the classic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani which starred Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

The song is being reprised in the movie Sooryavanshi and will see Katrina stepping in the shoes of Raveena Tandon. And now there’s another one coming up. Diana Penty might be seen shaking a leg in the remake of another of Raveena’s song - Sheher Ki Ladki. Rapper Badshah will be seen with the actress. They both will come together for the song in Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming Khandaani Shafakhana, which will also mark the acting debut of the rapper.

The rapper was quoted as saying in a Mumbai Mirror report, “Shehar Ki Ladki is one of my favourite tunes by the composer duo. I couldn’t be happier about singing and performing for it. I hope fans will love my tribute.”

The report also said that “Unlike the original track, which was filmed outdoors — from a railway station to a bridge — the modern-day rendition is a conventional party number in a pub.” And we aren’t really surprised. Most of these remakes are pictured in a pub or nightclubs.

The original track was featured for the movie Rakshak (1996) and had Suniel Shetty- Raveena Tandon grooving to it.

Khandaani Shafakhana is slated to release on July 26 and will see Sonakshi play a small town girl in Punjab who runs a sex clinic. The movie also stars Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor.