Diana Penty's Cannes 2019 preparation involves a plate full of happiness

The madness has begun! After the extravagant MET Gala 2019, it's Cannes Film Festival 2019 all over the internet. The event kickstarted on May 14th and is said to conclude on May 25th. The ten-day gala event's main aim is to showcase many OMG and note-worthy work by artists across the globe. That being said, another highlight of the festival is, of course, the red carpet which sees many actors sashaying down the same with a lot of panache. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut are already part of this year's prestigious event. But apart from these ladies, Cocktail babe Diana Penty will also make her Cannes debut. Yup, that's right!

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut hit the gym before Cannes with an aim to lose a bit of weight and look lean. Diana, on the other hand, has taken another route. Nope, she is not dieting, but as per her latest Instagram update, all we can say is that she's ready to put on some calories. Penty shared a photo on her IG which sees blushing with a plate of biryani. Among the first ones to comment on the picture was Aditi Rao Hydari who replied with numerous smileys and guts. On a lighter note, we laud Diana's attempt to add junk to her trunk before the big night. You go, girl!!

Have a look at the post shared by Diana Penty:

View this post on Instagram Prepping for #Cannes! #BiryaniToTheRescue 🤣 A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on May 17, 2019 at 12:43am PDT

Elaborating on Diana's Cannes debut, the girl will be sashaying down the red carpet as part of her association with a vodka brand. FYI, the brand is celebrating victories of Indian cinematic talent through its new global platform Live Victoriously. "India has seen great recognition and appreciation at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in recent years. I am excited to be invited by the brand to be part of the event this year and I look forward to celebrating the experience with the global icon of luxury in the country of its origin," Diana Penty had said in an official statement.

Penty started her film career in 2012 with Cocktail and thereafter was seen in other movies which include Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central and Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran.