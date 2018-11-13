Did Aamir Khan know the fate of Thugs Of Hindostan before the release?

Thugs Of Hindostan, one of the most awaited films of the year starring two legends Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, has turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of the year. After taking off to a flying start with Rs 50 crore on day one, drastic drop in collections have shocked us. Over the weekend the film collected Rs 117.50 crore but on its first Monday collections dropped to a mere Rs 5 crore, taking the total to just Rs 122.50 crore. It is a clearly a disaster given that the budget of the film is said to be between Rs 200-300 crore. The numbers may be reflecting the fear Aamir Khan voiced at the trailer launch. Hear him out!

On September 27th, when the team met with the press for the trailer launch, director Vijay Krishna Acharya was asked what he thinks the fate of the film will be and whether he was anxious about it’s release. But before he could even gather his words, Aamir interrupted and said, “I don’t know about Victor, but I am always scared.” He then looked at Amitabh Bachchan and said, “Sir please do something, please make this film work.” Aamir’s statement makes us wonder if he actually knew that the film would not be accepted by the audience. He is said to be Mr Perfectionist and his movies are something moviegoers look forward to. However, with TOH, even the star power of Big B and Aamir has failed to prop up the numbers.

The response that Thugs Of Hindostan has received clearly indicates that Indian audiences could well have matured in their movie-going patterns. They aren’t just looking for big stars anymore, but are craving for good content. Filmmakers need to tune in better.