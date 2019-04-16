Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark on Kangana Ranaut?

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 7.24 pm April 16 2019, 7.24 pm

Alia Bhatt might be younger than Kangana Ranaut, but she probably is much more efficient in keeping her cool. Kangana, who is not pleased with most of her colleagues in Bollywood, seems to be taking some kind of special offence to Alia these days and has been blasting her with intervals. It is commendable how Alia never reacted (at least publicly) to her remarks and instead maintained a humble reaction. But her Highway co-star Randeep Hooda chose to revolt without taking any names, on Twitter.

Randeep, in his tweet, lauded Alia for not paying heed to what "very occasional actors and chronic victims" say. He did not mention any name, but that did not stop us from guessing who he was referring to. How Kangana has lashed out at everyone who opposed her is something we all know. That way, it was actually brave of him to extend hands of support to a co-star.

And Alia, who always mentioned how she was absolutely fond of Kangana, actually appreciated Randeep's support!

For anyone who needs a flashback as to what an irked Kangana actually said, it all began after she felt her Bollywood counterparts weren't showing her enough support for her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. "I reached out to Alia and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it’s a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work...I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn’t have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don’t consider her successful...I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value.” This followed with her calling Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy performance 'mediocre'.

And it doesn't look like it is dying down anytime soon.