Antara Kashyap July 08 2019, 10.18 pm July 08 2019, 10.18 pm

Anurag Kashyap is usually not the one to fit into a mould to keep the film industry happy. Time and again, the filmmaker has outdone himself in terms of his works, words, and actions. From making films that are different, being an open dissenter of the current regime to speaking about nepotism, the actor has always made a statement. The director did that again recently when he wore a T-shirt with a very cryptic message and also flipped the bird.

Taking to Twitter, Kashyap posted a collage with his assistant director Nihit Bhave where he was seen wearing a T-shirt that said, "Fakht Script" in Marathi which translates into "only script" in the first picture. In the second picture, the director has his middle finger raised and the back of the T-shirt reads, "Fuck the script." Is this Anurag's way of saying that even though a script has the power of making or breaking a film, Bollywood doesn't really care enough to respect a strong script? Is it also a response to the people who claim that Kashyap makes films that don't fare very well at the box office? We may also take the liberty to guess that the Starbucks coffee in his hand is a nod elitism in Bollywood? We might be way off but Kashyap has really made us put our thinking hats on.

Kashyap also recently made headlines for his bitter spat with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel. The director jumped into actor Taapsee Pannu's defence when Rangoli Chandel called her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. The whole fiasco was dragged for quite some time with Rangoli digging up old interviews and calling out Taapsee and Anurag for taking digs at Kangana.