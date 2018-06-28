home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Did Anushka Sharma just reveal her look from Zero?

Did Anushka Sharma just reveal her look from Zero?

First published: June 28, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Aanand L Rai’s Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The teasers  of the film reveal Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf look, while Katrina Kaif’s pictures from the sets have been out. But, there’s one person whose look from the movie was kept under wraps. We are talking Anushka.

However, Anushka’s recent Instagram post makes us wonder if that’s her look from the movie. It is Aanand L Rai’s birthday today (June 28) and Anushka posted a picture of herself with Rai. Check out the post here:

To lots of conversations and laughter .. happy birthday @aanandlrai 🌸

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

We can see Anushka with short hair, and it surely looks like a picture from the sets of Zero.

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma plays the role of a scientist in the film. A few days ago, the team of the movie had shot at NASA and Anushka was a part of the schedule.

The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and had shared a sweet message for SRK, Rai and Katrina.

Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018, and needless to say we can’t wait for it.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Aanand L Rai #anushka sharma #Instagram #katrina kaif #Shah Rukh Khan #Zero

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All