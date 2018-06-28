Did Anushka Sharma just reveal her look from Zero?

Aanand L Rai’s Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The teasers of the film reveal Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf look, while Katrina Kaif’s pictures from the sets have been out. But, there’s one person whose look from the movie was kept under wraps. We are talking Anushka.

However, Anushka’s recent Instagram post makes us wonder if that’s her look from the movie. It is Aanand L Rai’s birthday today (June 28) and Anushka posted a picture of herself with Rai. Check out the post here:

We can see Anushka with short hair, and it surely looks like a picture from the sets of Zero.

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma plays the role of a scientist in the film. A few days ago, the team of the movie had shot at NASA and Anushka was a part of the schedule.

The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and had shared a sweet message for SRK, Rai and Katrina.

Zero is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018, and needless to say we can’t wait for it.