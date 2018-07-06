Did beau Nick Jonas gift Priyanka Chopra the adorable pendant that she is flaunting?

Priyanka Chopra and her beau Nick Jonas are inseparable. She brought him to India recently and even introduced him to her family followed by a holiday in Goa. They even attended the engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, where her mother’s fondness for Nick was evident.

Now, the lovebirds are back in New York and they are busy painting the town red there too. We often share snapshots from their dates and we love how they have kept an element of mystery around their relationship status.

Anyway, coming straight to the point, this time, PC shared a Boomerang video of a lovely gift she received from ‘Cartier’, the brand which is synonymous for designing some exquisite accessories. And, she also shared another picture where we see her flaunting the adorable pendant in her neck.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/07/priyankachopra_5_7_2018_22_16_43_724.mp4"][/video]

Just how beautiful it looks on her right?! Priyanka hasn’t revealed as to who gifted it to her, but we wonder if this is a gift from Nick. Meanwhile, there are reports of a possible engagement for the couple in August.