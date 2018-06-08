Did Deepika Padukone just refuse a Hollywood film? Marriage on her mind!

Looking at how strong the rumours are floating, we assume Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are indeed tying the knot this time! Not the first time that gossip mongers are speculating over their marriage; but this time around, hints are very strong. Now, rumour mills are working overtime over their impending wedding after Deepika made a heavy career sacrifice.

Grapevines suggest that Deepika has let go of a Hollywood movie. She was offered the fourth part of xXx franchise, but turned it down!

"Deepika has refused the offer. She was keen on doing it but she is unhappy with the way her Hollywood career is shaping up. Priyanka, despite a smaller role in Baywatch, has made a bigger impact on outside shores. She has turned down the role," a source told an entertainment portal.

"Deepika's dates for xXx 4 were needed around October end - December. She couldn't do the film because she's kept her dates free around that time as she's tying the knot with Ranveer Singh," it quoted the source saying. Apparently, Deepika's parents also flew down to Mumbai to finalise the date and have zeroed down on 19th of November.

That's pretty much a strong stand to take!

DeepVeer is one of the most loved couples of Bollywood and we can’t wait for them to take the wedding vows.