Did Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 12.07 am May 28 2019, 12.07 am

They are often spotted outside restaurants in Bandra, we see them arriving together at various events… can you guess who are we talking about? Yep, it’s one of the most happening ‘alleged’ couples in B-town – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The two have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but has anything ever stayed hidden? Well, if not acknowledging their love-life, both Tiger and Disha leave no chance to rave compliments on each other. However, times are changing and so are their revelations! The couple is ‘slowly’ opening up on their relationship status.

In her recent interview, Disha Patani was quizzed about her relationship with Tiger Shroff. A shy Disha Patani confessed how Tiger is very slow and she is trying her best to impress him that also includes learning gymnastics. She said, “He's too slow motion, man. I'm been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. Now, I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed, but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice. What more can I do?"

Have a look at Disha Patani in Bharat:

View this post on Instagram #Bharat✨ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2019 at 7:06am PDT

The Bharat actor added, "He's too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I'm trying my best to impress him but he's just not agreeing.”

In the past, Tiger Shroff was on a similar track. He said, “Disha is a great friend, I want to take it slow with Disha... slow motion mein."

Aww! Can you two just make it official?