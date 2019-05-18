Did Huma Qureshi forget her pants at Cannes 2019?

Debanu Das May 18 2019, 12.14 am May 18 2019, 12.14 am

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most glamorous events in the film industry. The red carpet event has several celebrities putting their best foot forward to look as ravishing as possible. But that’s not all that goes around. Celebs often post pictures of themselves off the red carpet. While we noticed several amazing designs this year, we also found out examples of fashion faux pas. On top of the second list is Huma Qureshi, who clearly seems to have forgotten her pants. *wink wink*

Dressed in a black sequined blazer with golden buttons, Huma kept her makeup minimal. Unfortunately, she forgot to do the same on her legs, resulting in one part of her body having a shade different from the other. Her shoes looked like they were picked up from a stall somewhere in Bhendi Bazaar. Clearly, someone somewhere has made a mess, making the actor look a lot less appealing than she usually is.

It was earlier reported that Huma will be attending the popular Chopard Party, besides the other events at the festival. This isn’t her first appearance at Cannes and last year, she made it to the headlines with her dress, which was widely appreciated by many. In 2018, Huma had worn a custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock pantsuit with an embellished trail-blazer for the Chopard Party.

Huma will soon be seen on screen taking up the lead role in her upcoming television series Leila, which premieres on June 14 on Netflix. Speaking about the series, she told media outlets: "Leila has been a fantastic Netflix project to work on. I'm thrilled to be essaying Shalini, whose unique mix of strength, grace and optimism is what gets her through all kinds of obstacles. So it really has been an honour to portray a character that has not only pushed me as an artist but I believe will resonate with a lot of young women.”