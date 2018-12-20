Bollywood Did Karan Johar ask Varun Dhawan not to praise Manikarnika trailer? The actor clarifies Murtuza Nullwala December 20 2018, 12.51 pm December 20 2018, 12.51 pm

We all know that Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut share a love-hate relationship. Recently, the trailer of Kangana’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released and KJo, who is known to praise the trailer of most movies starring A-list actors, stayed mum about Manikarnika. The only big name from the industry that had a good word to say about the trailer was Shraddha Kapoor. So recently when Varun Dhawan conducted a chat session with fans on Twitter, the actor was asked if he didn’t praise the Manikarnika trailer at Karan Johar's behest and he clarified in the negative.

It's not news that Varun is Karan's protégé and good friend and is likely to follow KJo direction on matters. However, Varun casually answered the question saying Karan has not told him anything regarding the film, adding that he really loved the trailer. The war between Kangana and Karan began when Kangana called the filmmaker the movie mafia and flag bearer of nepotism. What made it worse was that she said all of this sitting right on Karan's Kouch on the show Koffee With Karan. However, things were sorted when Kangana shared the stage with Karan when she went on to promote her film Simran on a reality show that Karan was a judge on.

Currently, Karan is judging India’s Got Talent and is also hosting Koffee With Karan. It will be interesting to see if Kangana appears on any of the shows to promote her movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The film is co-directed by Kangana and the trailer has received a great response. It will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.