Did Madhuri really get her character chopped out in Sanju? The director responds

Ever since Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju had been announced, there was one curiosity that started bubbling up amongst the fans. And that was about Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit’s alleged relationship and whether that would be shown in the movie. Further rumours stated that Madhuri had called director Rajkumar Hirani and had asked him to edit out portions from the film that were supposedly inspired by her and Dutt's relationship.

However, the reports have turned out to be untrue. Recently, in an interview, when Hirani was asked about Madhuri's portion being edited out from the film, he said, "I have got no call from Madhuri Dixit ever, that is completely a media story. I haven't received any call from her to edit out or put something."

When asked if Sonam Kapoor's character is based on Tina Munim, the director said, "No, you watch the film."

Talking about Sanju, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh. The movie will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.

Also, Madhuri and Sanjay will be reuniting on the big screen after two decades, in the multi-starrer Kalank.

You can watch the trailer here.