image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Did Paresh Rawal hint at another Narendra Modi film?

Bollywood

Did Paresh Rawal hint at another Narendra Modi film?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 07 2019, 11.36 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentNarendra ModiParesh RawalPrime Minister of India
nextIs John Abraham’s ‘highest paid actors’ remark targeting the Khans?
ALSO READ

Paresh Rawal doesn't care about his political career but will always support Modi

How Vicky Kaushal changed himself physically for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Hera Pheri 3 EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back and ready to roll!