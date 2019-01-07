Did Paresh Rawal hint at another Narendra Modi film?

On Monday, the first look of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, was unveiled. While the poster looks intriguing and Oberoi is unrecognisable, one question which popped our mind was, isn't ace actor Paresh Rawal supposed to play Modi on the silver screen? Reports have been popping up now and then about Paresh Rawal bearing an uncanny resemblance to Modi and the proficient star is soon to wear the PM's hat. While the project was announced last year, we did not hear much about its progress.

Now, in an interview with the press, Rawal finally spilt the beans on playing Narendra Modi on the big screen. When Rawal was quizzed on whether he will be doing a film on Modi, he replied, "Biopic can only be one. They've made it their way, I'll do it in my way." He further added, "A film on Modi will go on floors after the election, most likely."

Reportedly, Rawal, who is a staunch Modi supporter and a Member of Parliament had previously expressed that playing Narendra Modi will be a challenging task for him. He remarked that getting into the shoes of PM Modi won’t be easy. “It will be a hugely challenging role.”

Well, so after Vivek Oberoi's biopic of India's PM, we will also witness another movie on the same line. Interestingly, we will see if Paresh Rawal will essay the role of Modi or not. That, only time will tell.