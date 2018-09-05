Did Parineeti Chopra get 90 lakhs for endorsing Speedo?

Parineeti Chopra was recently holidaying in the Maldives and her Instagram page gave us some massive wanderlust. While she was enjoying delicacies and the glimmering blue water of the island, we couldn't help but notice that the Jabariya Jodi actor was sporting some lovely swimwear by Speedo. Now, for those living under a rock, Parineeti Chopra is the official brand ambassador of leading swimwear brand.

Pari announced this on her Instagram page a while back and this is what she said in the post. "A brand I have grown up with, and my favourite brand to wear in the water! Thank you Speedo, for making me a part of your family. I have grown up wearing your amazing range, and I am excited to spread the word on your behalf!"

While the subtle promotion of the brand is a genius marketing tactic we've got wind of the remuneration that Parineeti Chopra is receiving from Speedo, and if the rumour is to be believed, the actor was paid 90 lakhs! Can you believe that, 90 lakhs!

We weren't exactly sure if this was true, so we contacted Pari's team for a confirmation, however, they declined to comment on the subject.

