image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Did Preity Zinta just make Salman Khan think of Aishwarya Rai?

Bollywood

Did Preity Zinta just make Salman Khan think of Aishwarya Rai?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 10 2018, 6.28 pm
back
aishwarya rai bachchanBigg BossBigg Boss 12BollywoodEntertainmentHum Dil De Chuke SanamPreity ZintapromoSalman Khan
nextRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: The bride seems highly inspired by Anushka Sharma
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 day 55 written update: Salman Khan slams Surbhi and Dipika

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan upset over Surbhi and Deepak’s take on Jasleen's character

Bigg Boss 12 Day 54 Written Update: Dipika Kakar needs to chill!