Did Preity Zinta just make Salman Khan think of Aishwarya Rai?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is undoubtedly one of the most romantic films made in Bollywood. The movie starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. What’s makes the film interesting is that it was shot and released at a time when Salman and Aishwarya were dating. Though in the film Aishwarya ends up with Ajay Devgn, her chemistry with Salman still draws us to the film. We all know that Salman and Aishwarya shared a past, but the two have moved on in life. However, there have been many occasions when Salman goes back to his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam days and here is one of them.

To promote her upcoming film Bhaiaji Superhit, Preity Zinta visited the sets of Bigg Boss season 12 and will be seen along with Salman Khan on Saturday’s episode. The makers shared a promo of the episode in which we see Salman and Preity play a game where they have to guess the song by the hook step. When it’s Preity’s turn to dance and she does a hook step of one of her songs, Salman’s first guess is so wrong! One look at the step and you can tell that Preity is dancing on Bumbro, but Salman says she moving to the tunes of Nimbooda, a song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Very interesting Salman bhai!

Having said that, it’s hard to miss Salman and Preity’s camaraderie is this video. It’s giving has crazy nostalgia and not we’re eager to see both of them on the big screen again!