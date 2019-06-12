Rushabh Dhruv June 12 2019, 6.46 pm June 12 2019, 6.46 pm

A lead star walking out of a film at the last hour is a huge blow for any director, as finding a replacement is difficult. That was the dilemma faced by Ali Abbas Zafar at a point when Priyanka Chopra walked out of Bharat, only a few days before the start of the movie's shooting. With Priyanka’s exit, the world was eager to know who her replacement would be. Names started floating around the internet and finally, it was Katrina Kaif who got into Priyanka's shoes. Recently, during an interview, Salman had taken a straight dig at PeeCee stating "Over Bharat, she (Priyanka) chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time." Since then, we haven't really got any reply from Priyanka on what's her take to Salman's tongue in cheek humour. But then at times, social media can serve us some really scandalous scoop. Read on...

In a video posted by a fan page on Instagram, Priyanka is seen having a ball of a time at her upcoming film The Sky is Pink's wrap-up party. But the highlight from the clip is when PeeCee talked about why she picked The Sky is Pink amid offers of many potboilers with dance and song in it. That’s when Siddharth Roy Kapur stops her in between and quizzes her on which film is she talking about (to get an obvious answer). All in fun, PeeCee did not take the name and rather abused Siddharth while laughed hard.

Check out the video below: