Did Ranbir Kapoor want to be a part of 3 Idiots?

Ranbir Kapoor is working hard for the promotions of his upcoming film Sanju. He is often spotted traveling to various locations along with director Rajkumar Hirani. Though Ranbir is the heartthrob of many, his recent films haven’t really taken off too well. With Sanju on the pipeline, he’ll be expecting a big comeback. But with all the work for the big launch, we came across a photo of Ranbir that will make you laugh.

This picture brings back some old memories. Remember 3 Idiots? The famous bum-shaped chairs were all the rage with that epic poster from the film. Ranbir recreated the famous scene when he sat on the red chair.

Let’s give you some more trivia. Rajkumar Hirani directed 3 Idiots. He also keeps the props used in his films in his office. 3 Idiots was a huge hit and it brings us to think, if Ranbir wanted to the chair just to pose or because he wanted to be a part of the film.

The bum-shaped chair was immortalized in the track Aal Izz Well, from 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

According to reports, Hirani recently teased a possible sequel to the 2009 film. He told Mid-Day, “I definitely want to make a sequel to 3 Idiots. In fact, Abhijat (Joshi) and I started writing something a few days ago.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was asked in a media interaction if he’d like to do a sequel for 3 Idiots. He replied, “Of course, blindly. I’ll do anything that Raju sir wants me to do. I don’t care what sequel, anything he makes I’d love to be a part of.”

In his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir will don the role of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. Sanju revolves around the life of Sanjay and covers his youth and glory days and also the times when the actor was drenched in drugs.

Ranbir is currently in the news for his relationship with Alia Bhatt. He had confirmed it at an interview with GQ magazine and added that it was ‘too new’ to talk about.