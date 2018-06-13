Did Salman Khan actually paint a picture of Dharmendra? Well, we don’t think so…

We all know that Salman Khan is an actor, a writer, a singer, a producer and a lyricist. But, not many people know that our very own Bhai is also a painter. Salman is a very good painter and we have seen a couple of his painting that have made it to the internet. But, this morning we were in for a surprise when veteran actor Dharmendra posted a picture of Salman Khan painting a portrait of his.

This WARMTH is so much in the air , nazar na lage !! Love you Salman , great luck for RACE3!!! pic.twitter.com/E0Q1zVi0Ou — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 13, 2018

Well, first we thought that Salman is actually a great painter and he has painted such a nice picture of Dharamji. But, then we realized that the veteran actor has posted a picture which is actually photo-shopped.

The picture that we see in the above tweet is a fake one. Here’s the original picture:

By the way, we wonder if Dharamji himself manages his Twitter handle, and if not, then he surely needs to have a meeting with his social media team.

The Sholay actor and Salman are quite close to each other. Salman will be seen in a special appearance in Dharmendra’s Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The actor has also given a chance to Bobby Deol in Race 3 and the latter is expecting that the movie will give his career the much needed boost.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is slated to release on June 15, 2018.