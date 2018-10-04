Did Salman Khan ever date Shilpa Shetty? Find out

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Salman Khan share a great rapport with each other. They have done many films together like Auzaar, Garv: Pride and Honour, Phir Milenge and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya. It was just a few days ago when we got to see their camaraderie on the small screen in the show Dus Ka Dum. But did you guys know there was a buzz a few years ago that Shilpa and Salman were dating each other? Shilpa has finally opened up about these rumours.

Recently, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, the actress said, “We didn’t go out on a date as such. In those days, actors shared a great camaraderie. Salman is a very humble, loving and grounded human being.”

“I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I’d already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together. I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it and cried,” she added.

Well, Shilpa is currently busy with the promotions of her digital show - Hear Me Love Me. She has been away from the big screen since a long time. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen.