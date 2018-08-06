Did Salman Khan just admit he is a BAD boyfriend material?

At the trailer launch of Loveratri, it was Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's first legit conversation with the press. But as always, Salman Khan stole most of the limelight. It's a news when he says something. When he doesn't, that's a news too. Hence!

Since Loveratri can much fit into the romantic space, questions pertaining to romance were frequently popping up. And then came bhai's candid, very candid statement.

"I don't want Aayush to have any of my qualities as he is married to my sister," he chuckled.

Hmm! His name and fame as a possessive boyfriend is no secret. This reportedly had led to much chaos in his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship and Aishwarya's father almost filed a case against him. In later days, we have come across numerous rumours of Salman being overprotective about Katrina Kaif's whereabouts, and well, her attires as well!

But of course, he wouldn't want sister Arpita to have a taste of that medicine! Wise wish. We agree.

Aayush, hope you're being sweet to Arpita!