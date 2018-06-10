Did Salman Khan just give it back to Rishi Kapoor for misbehaving with Seema Khan?

It was during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception dinner on May 8 that Rishi Kapoor reportedly got into a heated argument with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Seema Khan. It was said that had a grouse that Salman didn’t greet him properly when they met. But rather than taking it up with Salman, who was busy dancing with Shah Rukh Khan and others on the stage, he decided to unleash it on Seema, who wasn't surprised at all. She reportedly went and revealed everything to Salman, who lost it. Apparently, he went looking for the senior actor, but by then Rishi had already left the venue.

A few days back it was reported by BollywoodLife that Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor apologised to Salman. But looks like he is no mood to forgive as, during a recent interview, Salman refused to acknowledge Rishi completely.

If that wasn't enough, Salman, in an interview with DNA said that some members of the industry will never be welcomed in his house, without taking any names. He was asked who are the people he considers as his friends and who are his enemies. On this, he said, "I don’t have enemies. It’s just that I don’t like a few people. It’s very obvious because I make no bones about it. Just because someone is born a few years before me, it’s no reason for me to respect him. If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That’s where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home."

He added that if anyone is disrespecting his family, he will not respect them "I definitely believe that whether someone is a senior or a junior, you shouldn’t be disrespectful to them. Especially, if you are working with them. However, if that person is taking you for an idiot and is being disrespectful, then that’s not done. If that person keeps on disrespecting me or any member of my family, I refuse to give him due regard. There are one or two families from whom I have not got that respect and love. That's where it ends. Some people from the industry will never be welcomed in my home," added Salman.

Is he referring to Rishi here? Well, your guess is as good as ours.