Did Shahid Kapoor just give us a big hint on Padmavati’s release date?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been the talk of town over since the announcement of the film and noise around the magnum opus has only increased from then on. While the film is ready and preparing for a release, it does not have an official release date from the filmmakers.

But Shahid Kapoor, who was recently spotted at the airport may have just dropped a big hint on when the film is likely to hit the silver screens.

Shahid can be seen indicating the number 25 and we cannot help but think that this is his way of revealing the official release date. With the makers of the film making no official announcement on the film’s date with the theaters, fans are left lapping up any small information they can get. However, reports suggest the film will release on January 25 along with Akshay Kumar’s Padman.

Maharawal Ratan Singh cnfrmd the date.. #25 he is cmng!! Snapped at airport!! #Shahidkapoor 2,5=25 😉 pic.twitter.com/cUTblrjWqF — Adithi (@adithi123) January 13, 2018

A poster deemed to be the latest from the film has also been doing the rounds on the internet but it is still to be confirmed by the makers if it is in fact the official poster from the film. The rumoured poster reveals only the change in name of the film’s title.