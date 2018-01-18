Did Shoojit Sircar just reveal the story of October?

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming directorial October starring Varun Dhawan. While little is known about the film, apart from intense visuals of Varun, a recent tweet from the director got us guessing.

For generations girls got married and lived with their In- laws.. Now let's reverse this, let husbands shift and live with their in- laws. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 17, 2018

Two probabilities can be drawn from the director’s tweet. Either this could be the idea that Sircar is delving over for his next project as the Pink director had earlier expressed his interest in the genre of love and romance. He had said, "It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of.”

The other possibility is that the tweet could actually be the storyline for his next, October. From what is known, the film is a slice-of-life love story but a dark film. So is this a hint? In an earlier interview Varun said, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. 'October' is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being." This will be the first time that Judwaa 2 actor will be stepping out of his Mumbai boy image and embracing Delhi accent.

