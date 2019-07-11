Divya Ramnani July 11 2019, 8.48 pm July 11 2019, 8.48 pm

Kangana Ranaut is controversy’s most favourite child, and there’s no doubt about it. However, like every time, the Queen actor isn’t the only one creating havoc on the internet. Well, she is being thoroughly accompanied and armed by her sister and spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel. The Simran actor’s latest target though is not any Bollywood celebrity, but a reporter. It all started with the tiff that happened during an event for her film, Judgementall Hai Kya. What followed thereafter is a total mess. Now, at the song launch of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi, the two were quizzed about Kangana Ranaut and her actions.

Though the two chose to stay diplomatic as usual, they sure took an indirect dig at the actor. The Ek Villain actor was quoted as saying, “Our relationship (with the media) is very old, and sometimes it feels like we are a couple, a husband and wife. Like if there’s any fight or disagreement, they get upset and stop talking to each other. I think it shouldn’t be taken personally, rather both should show professionalism, because all of us are here to do our work. Whenever we invite you (reporters) for an event, our intention is not to misbehave with you or insult you.”

Take a look at their video here:

He continued, “So, I think this incident (the Kangana Ranaut controversy) is one of its kind. In fact, I have so many friends over here, with whom I talk on a regular basis. And our relationship has always been of love and respect, even if you all don’t like my films. And it doesn’t really bother me because a lot has been written about me. Well, I think it’s their professional, or maybe, personal opinion, and it doesn’t affect my performance, my upcoming films. The entire young generation, I think, takes it in a sporting manner since we are colleagues.”

Elaborating on the friendly bond that she shares with media, here’s what Parineeti Chopra had to say on the incident, “I just hope that both sides are able to maintain this relationship to be a friendly one, but at the same time, professional one because a lot of reputations are getting affected. I think everybody needs to be more responsible.”