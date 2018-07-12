Did Sujoy Ghosh just give us a hint about Kahaani 3?

Sujoy Ghosh is one of Bollywood’s best and the director is currently busy with the shoot of Badla which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. But 2012 release Kahaani which had Vidya Balan in the lead role is his best work till date. A pregnant lady roaming on the streets of Kolkata looking for her missing husband. The concept of the film was excellent and the climax left us all surprised. Kahaani is surely one of the best suspense-thrillers made in Bollywood.

In 2016 came the sequel of the movie titled Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Though it was a good film, it couldn’t be better than the first instalment and it even failed at the box office. However, now Sujoy’s recent tweet has given us a hint that we will soon get to witness Kahaani 3 on the big screen.

see see. i’ll give you some good news post my BADLA shoot.. https://t.co/nAp6J87WrU — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 11, 2018

Well, Kahaani is being showcased on one of the TV channels and on the official Twitter handle of the channel, the timing of the movie being aired was announced. Sujoy retweeted their tweet and has stated that once he wraps up Badla, he will give some good news.

The tweet surely makes us wonder if he was trying to tell everyone that Kahaani 3 is soon happening. Well, we are already excited for it!