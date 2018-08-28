image
Wednesday, August 29th 2018
English
Did Sunil sly Grover just take a dig at Kapil Sharma?

bollywood

Did Sunil sly Grover just take a dig at Kapil Sharma?

ranjini maitraranjini maitra   August 28 2018, 10.00 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKapil SharmaPataakhasunil groverVishal Bharadwaj
nextRadhika is apt for Netflix so we gave her the meme treatment!
ALSO READ

Batti Gul but Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are shining in these pics

Priyanka might have upset Salman and team Bharat but this renowned director restates his liking for her

Gold makes a slow and steady walk, finally enters the Rs 100 crore club!