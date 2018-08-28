Did Sunil sly Grover just take a dig at Kapil Sharma?

After Kapil Sharma, he was the second undisputable king of comedy in Indian television. In fact, Kapil is fast getting behind in the race while Sunil Grover buckles up more and more every day. This applies to his career in films as well! Apart from Salman Khan's Bharat, he is a part of Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha as well. He is going great guns and he leaves no chance to take pride, with a tinge of his signature humour!

"I am proud to tell you that I am doing a film. And that too, not an ABCD film guys. It is directed by Mr Vishal Bhardwaj. Ya, you know, it's a Vishal Bhardwaj film. Yeh hum actors ke liye bahot garb ki baat hoti hai aisa kehna (It’s an honour for us actors to say this)," he chuckled at a suburban multiplex wherein team Pataakha had gathered to launch their new track Balma.

Now that sure sounded like a very smart dig at his famous contemporary who tried hard to make it big in films but the films tanked nevertheless. Both his debut film Kis Kisko Pyar Karun and second stint Firangi sank without making any noise. 'ABCD film' is Sunil's language, is it?

"Kehne mein bada maza aata hai actors ke liye. Sir yehin baithe hai. Sir, yeh sach hai," he added, addressing Bharadwaj. Then followed a hilarious few seconds of how he reacted when he first got a call for the film.

Is Kapil Sharma listening, though?