Did Taapsee Pannu really say ‘no’ to star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Taapsee Pannu is one actress who is known for her strong performances. In Baby, with just around 15-20 mins of role the actress had impressed us a lot. She later starred in movies like PINK, Naam Shabana, The Ghazi Attack, etc. which surely made her an unconventional Bollywood actress. She also starred in Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, but that film frankly didn’t do much for the actress as apart from getting some glamour in the movie she had nothing to do. Taapsee’s line up also looks very interesting with movies like Soorma, Mulq and Manmarziyaan.

This morning we came across a report about Taapsee Pannu rejecting a film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The reason behind her saying ‘no’ to the film was that she is not keen on being paired with Nawaz.

While looking at the choices that Taapsee has made, we wonder if this report is true. Working with Nawazuddin would surely be a big deal for any actress as the actor is a star in his own way.

Well, Taapsee might have turned down the movie, but it actually makes us wonder if Nawaz would be reason behind it.