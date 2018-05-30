Did you guys spot Arshad Warsi in the Sanju trailer?

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt in the latter’s biopic titled Sanju. The trailer of the film was released recently and apart from Ranbir Kapoor we got to see glimpses of many actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. But, apart from all these actors there’s one more actor who is a part of the trailer. Well, we are talking about our very own Circuit, Arshad Warsi.

Yes, you guys read it right, the trailer also has Arshad Warsi. We are sure you guys didn’t notice him. There’s a scene in the trailer in which we can see Ranbir Kapoor in the Munna Bhai avatar and on the left side of Ranbir is Arshad.

Well, looks like here VFX has done wonders.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s jodi of Munna and Circuit was loved by everyone. After Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the audiences are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the film. We are sure it would be great to see Munna and Circuit on the big screen again.

Talking about Sanju, the film which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will be hitting the screens on June 29, 2018.