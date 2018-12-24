Did you know: Anil Kapoor was a replacement for Amitabh Bachchan in 1987 film Mr India

Anil Kapoor turns a year older today. And even at 62, the actor can give any young hero a run for his money. His good looks and fitness are hot topics of discussion today. Like daughter Rhea Kapoor had said in an interview, when the actor was approached to play Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra’s father in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, Anil Kapoor took almost a year to sign the dotted line. And even after having agreed to age on silver screen, the actor opted for a rigorous workout because he wanted to look like the hottest dad ever. That was not all, we even heard Zoya Akhtar reveal how tough it was to coax the Ram Lakhan hero. Apparently, it was Ranveer Singh who finally managed to convince Anil too sign up for the role. But did you know that there was once a phase when Anil Kapoor was on a film signing spree, especially movies that were turned down by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1980s.

Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India is one of Anil Kapoor’s career-best roles. The film featured late actress Sridevi in lead opposite Anil. The two stars had several memorable movies to their credit. However, Mr India penned by the famous Salim-Javed duo was originally written with Amitabh Bachchan in mind. Apparently, when Big B was approached by the writers for the film, Bachchan Sr felt that the story would not work for him as an actor because the focus was on Mr India’s invisibility. It seems Anil Kapoor then got Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar to re-write the movie in a way that Arun and Mr India’s parts would get equal footage.

Interestingly, this was also the last film of Salim-Javed as co-writers on a film poster. Many years later the two veterans did reunite for Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer Baghban, however, were not credited for the same. While Big B got Javed Akhtar to write his final speech in the film, Salman got his father Salim Khan to write his lines.

Coming back to Mr India, the movie was one of the biggest grossers of 1987. This Bollywood cult classic had some great music and of course one of the most iconic villains, Mogambo (played by Late Amrish Puri). Mr India is amongst the few Hindi films that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had directed.