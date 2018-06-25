Did you know dancing diva Madhuri Dixit once danced in a train?

Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit has ruled our hearts with her killer dance moves from the start of her career. From Ek Do Teen, Hum Ko Aaj Kal hain, to Tamma Tamma Loge, the actress has managed to take every step to perfection. The queen of hearts, who made her Bollywood debut with Abodh in 1984, surprised fans when she recalled an incident in an interview, related to her love for dancing.

Speaking for her dancing debut, so to speak, the actress narrated a time where she danced in a train! But this wasn’t when she was an actress. The incident took place when she was all of three and a half year old! That’s right. The dhak dhak girl has been grooving for a very long time. The actress claims she was an active student in school, who was never hesitant to take part in any competition.

“Yeah! I mean I was everywhere in school. Basically I was doing dramatics or whether it was dancing or whether it was elocution, whether it was debates, whether it was singing, I was enthusiastic you know. No shyness at all, I remember once, there’s an incident my mom used to tell me that we were travelling by train and there were a group of friends and we were all talking and you know chatting. I was very little, I was like three and half year old and somebody asked me ‘You learn dancing?’ So I said ‘Yeah! I do’. Then says ‘Ok, will you dance?’ I said ‘Yeah’ and I started dancing in the train and my mom was like, ‘What are you doing, come here, sit here, you’re not supposed to dance here’. So, for me it was all a part of my life you know,” she said.

Not just this. The talented actress’ dancing skills got her scholarship at the age of 9 as a Kathak dancer. She further went on to say that she appeared in the paper at the age of 7 or 8 when she performed at the Guru Purnima festival.

‘Dancing Diva’- the name she holds deservingly!