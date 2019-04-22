Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Darshana Devi April 22 2019, 7.39 pm April 22 2019, 7.39 pm

After smashing box office records with two back to back blockbusters, Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for an upcoming biopic titled '83. The much-awaited sports drama will capture the Indian cricket team’s journey as they lifted their first ever World Cup in 1983. The Padmaavat star will portray the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in it. Surprisingly, what we learn now is that Ranveer wasn’t the first choice for the film.

The role, initially, was offered to actor Randeep Hooda. It appears that this was when filmmaker Sanjay Pooran Singh was to direct the film and Randeep Hooda to star as the lead in it. Even the look test was done but due to some circumstances, the project went into the hands of Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh bagged the role. Earlier, in an interview, Ranveer shared that he is privileged to be a part of the film and how the ‘spectacular, unreal tale’ needs to be told to the current generation. While talking about essaying Kapil, he went on to add that he hopes to ‘become his shadow’.

Randeep Hooda in '83

Yes, that's Randeep as Kapil in the film. The Highway star does look much like the star cricketer himself. Ranveer's look for the film hasn't been released yet but now that we have our hands of what Randeep would look like, we're eager to see Ranveer's first look.

“The film’s story is one of the most glorious chapters in our nation’s sporting history. Kabir (Khan) director and I were discussing that we don’t have to do much there. You just tell the story, and it has got everything — a spectacular, unreal tale,” Ranveer said. Speaking about how a part of his prep includes him spending time with Kapil, he mentioned, “I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him.”

“I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen,” he concluded.

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Sahil Kahttar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. It’s expected to release on April 10, 2020.