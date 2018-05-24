Did you know? Salman himself painted the jacket he wore during Heeriye from Race 3

Salman Khan's love for painting comes as no surprise; The actor not only indulges in painting, but also sells them and uses the proceeds received for various charitable activities. But hey, this time around, he has painted a jacket for his own film. The jacket he wears during the recently released track Heeriye from Race 3 is coloured by the man himself!

Designer Ashley Rebello took to Instagram to share a video wherein Salman strokes that brush efficiently on the denim jacket as it fills up with blue. Salman can be seen hard at work, painting the stroke to get the perfect finish.

"It’s the first time Salman has personalised a jacket by painting it all by himself. He along with his designer Ashley Rebello decided to put together something new and were damn impressed when they saw how beautifully it’s turned out to be," a source close to the film stated to BollywoodLife.

Isn't it actually impressive how Salman's painting prowess is making its way to fashion? We won't be surprised if similar jackets are soon a part of the Being Human range!The film which boasts of an ensemble cast including the super energetic Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah, is set to release on 15th June.