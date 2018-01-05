Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice for Zero!

Shah Rukh Khan playing a dwarf in Zero has impressed fans and critics alike. The teaser was as interesting as it was hilarious. And while King Khan managed to garner much praise for the role, it should be known that he was not the first choice for Zero.

इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई...

3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया।



Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018

The film was not supposed to be about SRK’s character and in fact, was to circle around Katrina Kaif. However, as the Katrina revealed to Mid-Day, the core of the story changed over time. “Initially, I was supposed to play myself in Zero. The film was titled Katrina Meri Jaan. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn’t part of it. Now, it’s a satirical take on an actress.”

Katrina seems to be happy about the changes and is glad that Shah Rukh Khan is a part of the project. She told the tabloid, “Shah Rukh sir is one of the best actors in the industry. His drive, energy and passion are commendable. It’s great to be around him on a set.” Besides SRK and Katrina, Zero also stars the newly married Anushka Sharma.

The Aanand L Rai directed film will be a romantic story, where we will see Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a dwarf. The film is set to release on December 21, 2018.​