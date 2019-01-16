Did you know: Sidharth Malhotra’s acting debut was not with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year

Sidharth Malhotra turns a year older on Wednesday and this Bollywood hottie’s debut was opposite Alia Bhatt and alongside Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. The Aiyaary actor started off as a model, but realised his true calling - movies - and quit to work as an assistant director with Dharma Productions on Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan. The actor had in an interview reminisced his early days and said, "I was 18 and was doing mostly fashion shows and photo shoots in Delhi. It helped me groom myself better, get into shape and figure out what works for me, in terms of clothes, fashion and health. But I was never too serious about it because it is a job that does not allow you much control. There is zero space for creativity."

We all know that a couple of years later in 2013, Sid got his big Bollywood break along with Varun Dhawan and Alia. However, the actor was offered another movie before SOTY. Buzz was that this handsome hunk was to star in an Anubhav Sinha movie, which was shelved and Sidharth entered the Hindi film industry as a Dharma boy.

While Sidharth got his break with SOTY, his first acting stint wasn’t in the movies. The actor kickstarted his acting career with an appearance on a television show. That’s right! Sidharth was seen in Rajat Tokas’ show Prithviraj Chauhan way back in 2009. While Rajat was the main lead, Sidharth had a smaller part to play. Guess it’s safe to say that like his favourite star Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra can say that he too started his acting career with small screen.

Today, Sidharth has some interesting work to his credit. The actor has experimented with different genres and did films like Brother with Akshay Kumar, Kapoor & Sons, Ek Villain and Ittefaq. Sidharth has an interesting lineup of movies and will be seen opposite his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star, Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. The actor also has Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan that stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet.