image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Did you know: Sidharth Malhotra’s acting debut was not with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year

Bollywood

Did you know: Sidharth Malhotra’s acting debut was not with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 16 2019, 12.44 pm
back
brotherEk VillainIttefaqJabariya JodiKapoor & SonsMarjaavaanSidharth MalhotraStudent of the Year
nextRanveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone is extremely 'Gharelu', has a set of house rules
ALSO READ

Dhadak mints 8.71 cr on Day 1, breaks THIS record

Varun Dhawan is a proud uncle now!

Karan Johar just got brotherzoned by someone!