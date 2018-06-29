Did you know Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are related? Here are other lesser known Bollywood star connections

There are many stars whose family ties in the industry we are well aware of. Like you obviously know that Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are brothers. And you also know that Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are cousins. But did you know that Ranveer Singh is related to Sonam too? And Ali Zafar and Aamir Khan's family have a connection? No, right? So here's taking a look at some B-town star connections you probably are clueless about.

Sonam and Ranveer

Sonam’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer’s paternal grandfather are siblings. The two actors are second cousins, which is why you might not see them romance each other on screen.

Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

Sajid and Farah Khan’s mother Menaka and Farhan and Zoya Akhtar’s mother Daisy are sisters. So the talented lot are all first cousins.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiran Rao

Aditi’s maternal grandfather, the King of Wanaparthy, JP Rao, was the paternal grandfather of Kiran. So basically Kiran and Aditi are first cousins.

Shraddha Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar

Shraddha is the grand-niece of legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. The actress’ grandfather was a cousin of the legendary singers.

Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi

Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a cousin of Emraan’s mother. So basically, they are second cousins.

Aamir Khan and Ali Zafar

Many don't know about this, but Ali and Aamir are related to each other. It's a bit complicated as Aamir’s mother is a cousin of Ali’s father-in-law’s cousin’s mother.

Try figuring that one out and let us know in comments below if we missed any.