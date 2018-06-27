Did you know that Salman Khan was a national-level swimmer?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has successfully completed more than two decades in the film industry. He, who’s one of Hindi cinema’s most-loved stars, has also made headlines for some of the biggest controversies. But let’s take a break from all the film-related talks and his controversies. His biography, titled Being Salman, has many more interesting revelations to make. Did you know that the superstar was a swimming champion in school, and had also represented India at various International events? What’s more fascinating is the tale on how he learned swimming.

During a promotional event of one of his films, the actor spoke about how he was tied to a rope and was tossed into a neighbouring well on his first day of swimming.

“I learnt swimming in Indore in a well when I was nine years old. My cousins tied a rope around my waist and threw me into the well and said ‘now move your arms and legs and you will learn swimming’. There was a turtle in the well, a small fish and a big fish and a water snake. I got so scared that I learnt how to swim to save my life. After that I won many certificates,” had revealed the actor.

The biography further reveals that the real mastermind behind this plan was Salman’s Badi Ammi, whose aim was to make Salman a pro at swimming.

Now we know how Salman is so fearless.