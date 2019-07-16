Priyanka Kaul July 16 2019, 5.16 pm July 16 2019, 5.16 pm

After sharing teasers, Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana has finally released its new track. Though, this is not the full song. After the songs Koka and Sheher Ki Ladki, this is the movie’s third song. In the current scenario of remakes, this one provides a soulful respite. And unlike the other two, which were peppy party numbers, the new one is a refreshing love song and is titled Dil Jaaniye.

Check out the song here:

The track starts off where its last teaser left it. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanshu Jora, the music of the song blends well with the setup. The chemistry between the two actors has worked very well on the screen. The song begins with Priyansh Jora, juggling with lemons. While a lot of people are gathered around him to watch him do his stunts, Sonakshi Sinha watches him from far. Shortly, the two exchange glances. While the actress seems to mad about something, Priyansh is trying to persuade her. Set in winters, the song traces the blooming love between two individuals and traces the scintillating feeling of being in love. In one adorable scene, Sona is shown taking a sip from the actor’s cup while he’s away. Although he already catches her doing that, the actress coyly looks away.

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Tulsi Kumar sings the female part, but that’s not out yet. Guess we’ll have to wait until the full song is released.

The movie Khandaani Shafakhana is about how a girl takes over her dead uncle’s sex clinic. While she has second thoughts at first, the actress soon takes it as her responsibility to spread awareness about his uncle’s methods that will help people get cured.

The movie is slated to release on August 2, 2019.