July 25 2019

Mission Mangal is a film that people are eagerly waiting for. The film is set to tell a tale of ambitious scientists who made it possible for India to reach Mars. The film's new song titled Dil Mein Mars Hai gives us an insight into the lives of these brilliant minds. The song is a motivating one because it shows these people balancing heavy work with their personal lives and families. It is a very encouraging song that you need to hear if your work makes you feel overwhelmed.

Check out Mission Mangal's Dil Mein Mars Hai below:

The song starts with Akshay Kumar explaining the distance between the earth, moon, and mars. Vidya Balan throughout the song is someone who does not lose hope easily even while dealing with a number of tasks in her daily to-do list. It also shows Akshay Kumar being introduced to the rest of the crew who all share an equal amount of ambition for the task that lies ahead of them. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi. Amitabh Bhattacharya has been credited for writing the song's lyrics. Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf are the voices behind the song.

Mission Mangal is based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission also known as Mission Mangalyaan which was also India's first interplanetary expedition. The entire mission was planned in around a period of six months and was launched in 2014. Even after four years, the spacecraft is still in orbit functioning perfectly. The film is based on the scientists involved in the mission.