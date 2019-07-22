Antara Kashyap July 22 2019, 8.06 pm July 22 2019, 8.06 pm

The first sad song of the cop comedy film Arjun Patiala is out! The Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer is essentially a spoof on cop films made in India. With gags and slapstick comedy, the film is surely going to be a laugh riot. Diljit Dosanjh plays a cop Arjun and Kriti plays a journalist named Ritu. Dil Todeya begins with a dialogue exchange between Kriti and Diljit where the former claims that Diljit has broken her trust. The song then continues to show the two of them distraught with flashbacks of a happy time in the relationship.

Dil Todeya shifts between two Diljits, one the character Arjun and second, Diljit the singer who wears a Burberry London t-shirt and sings in a dark room. It is not particularly clear if the makers really wanted Diljit to break character or they just thought the clumsy police officer will look cool in a different avatar, but the sudden change does look weird. Kriti's track consists of flashbacks and breakdowns where she tries to hold her emotions together while anchoring a news bulletin. We also see Diljit, who pours his entire glass of whiskey on a plant. Talk about people acting irrationally when sad!

The song is definitely a melody, and Diljit's voice sounds amazing. What is very interesting is that the song is composed and written by Guru Randhawa who is a Punjabi pop star like Diljit. The two men have huge fandoms in North India who compete about which idol is better. It is refreshing to see the two talents coming together to create a nice melody.