Dilip Kumar diagnosed with mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu shares the news

On Wednesday, veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital due to a chest infection. When contacted, a doctor had revealed that it was just a routine checkup and that the veteran actor will be discharged pretty soon.

Now, his actor-wife Saira Banu has revealed that the legendary star has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia. "He is doing better now. The medical reports are saying a small patch of pneumonia is there. God willing, he will be out of it soon. But he is doing fine," Saira Banu told PTI.

Well, this isn’t the first time that the actor has been admitted to the hospital as last year he was hospilatised for a kidney-related problem. After returning home and a few months into good health, he was again advised rest for being diagnosed with pneumonia. He had visitors like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra checking up on his health. A year before that, on his 94th birthday, he was being treated at Lilavati Hospital for fever and a swollen leg and on his 95thbirthday, he had his wife and friends accompanying him at home for the celebrations.

Now, owing to the diagnosis of pneumonia again, we hope and pray for his speedy recovery!​