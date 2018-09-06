image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Dilip Kumar diagnosed with mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu shares the news

Bollywood

Dilip Kumar diagnosed with mild pneumonia, wife Saira Banu shares the news

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 06 2018, 7.39 pm
back
No Tag
nextNick Jonas pulls off a possessive boyfriend stunt and we aren’t lying!
ALSO READ

Sidharth Malhotra looking for change? Sacks his PR team

Kanye West ain’t heartless, apologises to Drake post showdown

Oops! Salman Khan just took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for her Bharat exit and it hurts