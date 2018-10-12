Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital, returns home

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, after being admitted to Lilavati hospital for days owing to recurrent pneumonia, has recovered and returned home on Thursday. From his Twitter handle, his close associate, Faisal Farooqui, tweeted to fans.

“Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor’s are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon," he had earlier told IANS over the phone.

Owing to his ripe age, Dilip Kumar's visits to the hospital have only frequented over the past few years. In September this year, he complained of sudden breathlessness and was rushed for an urgent medical attention. In April 2017, he was diagnosed with pneumonia that required him to admit himself. Later in August, a kidney complication rose up, leading him to the hospital once more.

Farooqi, who usually acts as Kumar's spokesperson on Twitter, urged fans to share their photographs with the legend. His close associated would know that he is absolutely fond of posing with fans as well as giving away autographs!

Known as Bollywood's tragedy king, Kumar was last seen in Qilla. He has appeared in innumerable successful films such as Devdas, Ganga Jamuna, Saudagar and Shakti to name a few.

