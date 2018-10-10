Dilip Kumar health update: May get discharged soon

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed by pneumonia, might be discharged on Thursday afternoon, a family friend conveyed it through Twitter. Giving an update on the 95-year-old’s health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, confirmed that the star is responding to the treatment.
Dilip Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday. The 95-year-old actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in 1998 Qila was also admitted to the hospital in September due to pneumonia. Faisal Farooqui, one of a close family friend made the news of the star’s ill health official two days ago on the actor’s Twitter handle.
Well earlier this year, when reports of Dilip Saab’s deteriorating health made it to the headlines, Shah Rukh Khan had paid him a visit at his residence. The photos of the same were shared by Farooqui on Twitter. For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has always been a great admirer of Dilip saab.
Known as the tragedy King of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar has given many hits in Bollywood. Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Madhumati (1958), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Shakti (1982), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986), are few of his iconic films.
Get well soon, Dilip Kumar.