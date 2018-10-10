Dilip Kumar health update: May get discharged soon

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar who was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed by pneumonia, might be discharged on Thursday afternoon, a family friend conveyed it through Twitter. Giving an update on the 95-year-old’s health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, confirmed that the star is responding to the treatment.

Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 10, 2018

Dilip Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday. The 95-year-old actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in 1998 Qila was also admitted to the hospital in September due to pneumonia. Faisal Farooqui, one of a close family friend made the news of the star’s ill health official two days ago on the actor’s Twitter handle.

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

Well earlier this year, when reports of Dilip Saab’s deteriorating health made it to the headlines, Shah Rukh Khan had paid him a visit at his residence. The photos of the same were shared by Farooqui on Twitter. For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has always been a great admirer of Dilip saab.

Guzishta shaam @iamsrk Saab se milne aaye thay. Uski ek aur tasveer. -FF pic.twitter.com/xtPMmHAwQf — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 13, 2018

Known as the tragedy King of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar has given many hits in Bollywood. Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Madhumati (1958), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Shakti (1982), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986), are few of his iconic films.

Get well soon, Dilip Kumar.