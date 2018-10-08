Dilip Kumar hospitalised, being treated for recurrent pneumonia

Dilip Kumar’s health has been keeping low since quite some time now. This year, the actor had to be admitted to the hospital a couple of times. Well, once again the 95-year-old legendary actor has been rushed to the hospital and is being treated for recurrent pneumonia. On behalf him, Faisal Farooqui, took to Twitter to inform his fans about it.

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

The Naya Daur actor was hospitalised last night due to recurrent pneumonia. In September this year too, Dilip Kumar was rushed to hospital after he complained of breathlessness. It was in April last year, when he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Later in August 2017, he was hospitalised once again due to kidney issues.

Guzishta shaam @iamsrk Saab se milne aaye thay. Uski ek aur tasveer. -FF pic.twitter.com/xtPMmHAwQf — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) February 13, 2018

Earlier this year, when there were reports of Dilip Kumar’s decaying health, Shah Rukh Khan had visited the veteran actor’s place to meet him. The pictures of the same were shared by Farooqui on Twitter. We all know, that SRK is a great admirer of Dilip saab.

Dilip Kumar is known as the tragedy king of Bollywood. His iconic movies are Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Madhumati (1958), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Shakti (1982), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). He was last seen on the big screen in his 1998 release Qila.