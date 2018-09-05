Dilip Kumar is A-Okay, so stop panicking!

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after he felt uneasy due to a chest infection. The legendary actor is recuperating, tweeted Faisal Farooqui, the person who handles Dilip Kumar's’s Twitter account.

When we contacted a doctor from the Lilavati hospital, he replied, “it's a routine checkup and Dilip Kumar will be out soon”. A sigh of relief for his fans for sure!

Last year, Dilip Kumar was hospitalised for a short duration because of a kidney related problem and a few months after he returned home, he was yet again advised rest as he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Following Dilip Kumar's medical condition, the legendary actor had visitors like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra checking up on him. Not just this, in December last year, Dilip Kumar celebrated his 95th birthday with wife Saira Banu and friends at home while his 94th birthday celebrations were at Lilavati Hospital, as he was being treated for fever and a swollen leg.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. Well, all we can hope is a speedy recovery!​