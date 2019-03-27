image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
Diljit Dosanjh: Akshay paaji has brought pride to the Sikh community

Diljit Dosanjh: Akshay paaji has brought pride to the Sikh community

While Diljit Dosanjh is glad Akshay Kumar played the part of Ishar Singh, he looks forward to playing a real-life Sikh hero too.

