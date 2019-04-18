Diljit Dosanjh and Tony Kakkar grooving to the Punjabi Version of Coca Cola tu has our morning blues covered

In Com Staff April 18 2019, 12.17 pm April 18 2019, 12.17 pm

Coca Cola Tu has everyone grooving to its snazzy beats ever since the Punjabi song came out in 2018. So much so, that the song was taken up by the latest Hindi movie Luka Chuppi which released in March 2019. The stars of the movie, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon can be seen shaking a leg to this peppy number. This video has more than 215 million views on YouTube and is one of the favourite songs of all the party goers. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie had mixed reviews from the critics but it has done well in terms of box office collection of over 100 crores.

Though, the movie may have had several off beat- jokes, the song is fairly on beat. The credit for that goes to the music composer, Tanishk Bagchi, and the singers, the sibling duo Tony and Neha Kakkar. The song is a remake of the 2018 hit Punjabi song of the same name. Recently, our favourite Desi Munda Diljit Dosanjh shared a fun video on Instagram with the singer, Tony, lip syncing and grooving to the original 2018 Punjabi version while holding a guitar.

Diljit who is a Punjabi super-star made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 movie Udta Punjab. He likes to share such funny and entertaining snippets from his everyday life on his social media channels with his fans.

The Soorma star who is already quite a sensation has two Bollywood movies coming up this year, Arjun Patiala and Good News.

The original 2018 Punjabi song, Coca Cola Tu, is a Tony Kakkar track and has been produced by Desi Music Factory. The original video which was released last year has the singer himself in it. It garnered more than 170 million views but it was taken down due to copyright issues. The video was later re-uploaded in September, last and has more than 40 million views.