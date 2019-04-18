image
  3. Bollywood
Diljit Dosanjh and Tony Kakkar grooving to the Punjabi Version of Coca Cola tu has our morning blues covered

Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh and Tony Kakkar grooving to the Punjabi Version of Coca Cola tu has our morning blues covered

Sync is King: Diljit Dosanjh and Tony Kakkar are in (lip) sync in this social media upload.

back
Coca cola tuDesi Music FactoryDiljit Dosanjhkartik aaryanKriti SanonLaxman UtekarLuka ChuppiNeha KakkarSong Coca cola TuTony Kakkar
nextScoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in with Alia Bhatt?

within