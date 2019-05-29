  3. Bollywood
Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam to pair up for an upcoming comedy

Bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam to pair up for an upcoming comedy

Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam's yet untitled film is scheduled to go on floors this August.

back
Aziz MirzaDiljit DosanjhHaroon MirzaRamesh TauraniYami Gautam
nextSonal Chauhan responds to her dating rumours with KL Rahul

within