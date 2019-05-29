Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam to pair up for an upcoming comedy

Ranjini Maitra May 29 2019, 12.53 pm May 29 2019, 12.53 pm

If you love comedies, Bollywood is leaving no room for you to complain! A handful of them are in the making right now and some more are in the pipeline. One such is a Ramesh Taurani production that will star Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The film also marks the directorial debut of writer-director Aziz Mirza's son Haroon. Writer Neeraj Vora who penned films such as Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiya and passed away in 2017, had written the yet-untitled film.

"Yes, Diljit and Yami have given their nod to the film. It’s a fresh pairing and we are excited because both are competent actors with impeccable comic timing. It is a sensible comedy and revolves around a couple," Ramesh Taurani told Mumbai Mirror, confirming the news and adding that the project would roll in August.

Yami, with Uri: The Surgical Strike becoming a superhit, had a good beginning to 2019. She is presently shooting for Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

Diljit, on the other hand, is now filming for debutant Raj Mehta's Good News. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is touted to be a mad family drama. He is also occupied with Arjun Patiala, a cop comedy, alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma.

Taurani's film marks Diljit and Yami's first ever association. Taurani says they are yet to lock in another face for the project. “We also need another actress who has a crucial role to play in the narrative. The casting should be locked soon," he said.

Haroon, who is set to don the director's hat for the first time, has earlier assisted his father for Shah Rukh Khan's Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss, and Paheli.