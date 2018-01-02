Diljit Dosanjh ditches Kylie Jenner for Wonder Woman

Actor- singer Diljit Dosanjh has given up his pursuit for the television star Kylie Jenner after rumours of her pregnancy broke out. He said, ‘Mein Theek aan’ (I am alright) and that he may be so because he is now channeling his energies on someone else. Dosanjh recently posted a comment on Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot’s picture on Instagram, on how she looks like a ‘Punjaban’.

A host of Diljit fans have since flocked to Gal’s profile and made their own jokes over the actor’s comment. “paahji Kylie tak hi raho, vdia h (Paji, stay on Kylie, she is better)”, “Pasand badi jordar hai paji (You have a great choice, paji),” “Pajhi kash Hundi punjabn (If only, she was a Punjaban),” are just a few of the comments. However, we wonder if Diljit knows Gal is happily married with two young daughters.

Earlier, Diljit affection was undividedly aimed at Kylie Jenner. The actor from Punjab would regularly post comments on Kylie’s pictures, but that was before rumours of her pregnancy hit the internet. He wrote “Dur fitte muh (Damn it)”, on a picture of her with her then boyfriend, Tyga and even asked her step-sister Kim Kardashian about her whereabouts in a live video. “Kylie kitthe aa?,” he had asked.

In an interview with PTI, Diljit talked about Kylie saying, “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it.”

Diljit is prepping for Shahid Ali’s Soorma opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is based on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet. Angad Bedi himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team. Soorma is slated to release on June 29.