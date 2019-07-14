Soheib Ahsan July 14 2019, 12.53 pm July 14 2019, 12.53 pm

Diljit Dosanjh has a sweet and humorous personality which makes his fans eager to see him adopt a similar role in films. Nevertheless, the singer/actor has played humour as well as extremely serious roles. He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab which revolved around the concept of drug abuse. Apart from that, he has also acted in Punjabi films like Punjab 1984 and Sajjan Singh Rangroot. Both films were period dramas and were received positively by the audiences.

Dosanjh revealed that although such films are well received, they do not earn as much as rom-com films in the Punjabi cinema. In a recent group interview, he said, "It is the nature of Punjabis to laugh and dance so they prefer those kinds of films. " He added that Punjabi audiences are quick to shy away from films with an A or U rating adding that his latest Punjabi film Shadaa had a U certificate. Asked if this bothered him, the Arjun Patiala star said that such films are an important part of his career and that he does not mind going for them.

He was also asked if he wanted to make bigger films similar to the other Hindi film stars, this is what he had to say. "They have made big films so I don't want to repeat what has been done but once my fan base grows I do have big plans of my own."

He is currently gearing up for the release of Arjun Patiala where he will be playing the central character alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan. It is set to release on July 26.

Check out the trailer for Arjun Patiala below: