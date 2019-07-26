Antara Kashyap July 26 2019, 5.13 pm July 26 2019, 5.13 pm

Diljit Dosanjh is clearly one of the stars with a huge personality. The actor who rose as a superstar in the Punjabi film industry has slowly established himself in Bollywood as a serious actor after Udta Punjab, Phillauri, Soorma, and his current film Arjun Patiala. Diljit, who has a huge social media presence with 7.3 million followers on Instagram, is also seen commenting on Hollywood stars' pages in Punjabi. The actor used to be a huge fan of Kylie Jenner and was seen commenting on Kim Kardashian's Instagram looking for Kylie. He then shifted his focus to Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Now, Diljit has found another star to idolise. It is none other than New Rules singer Dua Lipa.

Diljit in an interview with IANS was asked if he was still in love with Gal Gadot. To this, he replied, "She's good. I am a fan. But now I am a fan of Dua Lipa." He was then asked whether he would like to collaborate with the Blow Your Mind singer, he said, "Just because I comment does not mean I want to collaborate. I don't wish to collaborate. I am just a huge fan." Dua Lipa is an American singer best known for her song New Rules. The singer who was dating longtime boyfriend, chef Isaac Crew, is now rumoured to be dating Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh's film Arjun Patiala has released on Friday, July 26. The film is a spoof cop comedy starring Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in lead roles.